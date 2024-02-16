18 elementary students, teacher fall ill after dry ice experiment in Tennessee classroom

A mechanic prepares dry ice to cool an engine down during the Sprint Race of the 2023 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, Oct 21, 2023.

A group of Tennessee elementary students and a teacher were briefly hospitalized Friday following a science experiment involving dry ice.

Third-grade students began to fall ill after conducting the experiment at Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin, about 30 miles northeast of Nashville, a Sumner County Schools spokesperson told WZTV.

An "outside presenter” was working with the students to conduct the experiment, after which several students reported feeling sick, the outlet reported.

The school reached out to Sumner County Emergency Services "of an abundance of caution," the spokesperson said.

All 18 students and their teacher were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Everyone involved, including the students, are reportedly in “stable and good condition,” the outlet reported. The students’ parents were all notified of the incident.

Gallatin Fire was said to have assessed and ventilated the classroom where the incident took place.

USA TODAY has reached out to Sumner County Schools and Gallatin Fire Department for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 18 Tennessee students, teacher hospitalized after dry ice experiment