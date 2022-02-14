18 EPCHS Students Named Illinois State Scholars

EVERGREEN PARK, IL – Eighteen students from Evergreen Park Community High School’s graduating class of 2022 have been designated Illinois State Scholars for their exceptional academic achievement.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 17,340 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

"Being named an Illinois State Scholar is an outstanding academic accomplishment, and we are especially proud of our students that have been recognized as scholars," Dist. 231 Supt. Tom O’Malley said.

The following students were named 2022-2023 Illinois State Scholars at EPCHS: John Bledsoe, Caroline Duffy, Jacob Dwyer, Alexis Elwood, Julian Flannigan, Thomas Gricus, Thomas Kerwin, April Kirts, Tyler Kirts, Yuliana Lopez, Isabella Martinez, Denisa Neda, Cristina Ocampo, Cathleen Rech, Connor Rinearson, Madelyn Schaffrath, Leah Thomas and Meghan Valentino.

These students, along with their parents and guardians, were invited to a recognition breakfast on Feb. 10. Students received embroidered sweatshirts and were congratulated by O’Malley.

“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all the Illinois State Scholars for their hard work and commitment inside and outside the classroom,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “In the past two years, students and families have faces unprecedented difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; from financial and personal ordeals to all the challenges of remote learning. The achievements of these students are a credit to their perseverance and resilience, and to the support and encouragement of their families, principals, teachers, mentors, counselors, and others invested in their growth and success.”

The Illinois State Scholar acknowledgement is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar designee receives a congratulatory letter and Certificate of Achievement from ISAC, and can download an official Illinois State Scholar badge to display on their online profiles and social media platforms, as well as share with their high school counselors, colleges, employers, family members and others.

The program designates honorees based on the year they would begin any postsecondary education, not based on the year they graduate from high school.

To help ensure that every student in Illinois can make the most informed choices possible about education after high school, all high school students are encouraged to complete the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or, if eligible, the Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid (“Alternative Application”).

The free federal application is used to determine a student’s eligibility for federal and most state and institutional financial aid available for any type of postsecondary education, including certificates, two- or four-year degree programs, and some vocational programs. The Alternative Application can determine eligibility for state financial aid for those students who might not be eligible for federal student aid.

ISAC supports high schools and students statewide, offering free assistance with college and career exploration, and in completing financial aid forms and college applications. Local ISACorps members, who are recent college graduates expertly trained to serve as near-peer mentors to assist high school students and their families in navigating education after high school and the financial aid process, offer free in-person and virtual workshops, as well as direct one-on-one assistance in communities statewide. Bilingual assistance is available.

Find your local ISACorps member.

~ EPCHS Illinois State Scholars

This article originally appeared on the Evergreen Park Patch