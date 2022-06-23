18 face federal gun charges after two-week operation led by U.S. Marshals in Montgomery

Eighteen people from the Montgomery area were arrested on federal gun charges as part of a two-week initiative to stop violent offenders, several law enforcement agencies announced on Wednesday.

The initiative, called “Operation Washout,” was led by the United States Marshals Service and ran from June 6 through June 17 with the help of four federal and five state and local agencies, including the Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Marshall Jesse Seroyer, Jr., speaks during a press conference hosted by the U.S Marshalls Service in front of the Federal Courthouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday June 22, 2022,

At a press conference held in front of the Frank M. Johnson Federal Courthouse Building in Montgomery, the United States Marshal Jesse Seroyer, Jr. said the operation was carried out “for the greater good of people that we serve in this district every day.” Seroyer said he hopes that those in the Montgomery area feel safe and that the agencies involved in the operation are working to create that feeling.

“Our job is to make sure that the people of this city and the state of Alabama is safe,” Seroyer said. “We don’t want people to be afraid to sit outside on their own property.”

The 18 people arrested, ranging from 22 to 56 years old, have been indicted on federal charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of an unregistered firearm, and drug possession or distribution crimes.

Seroyer claimed that many of the people the agency arrested are habitual offenders, saying that most crimes are perpetrated by “career criminals.” He went on to say that it is his law enforcement’s job to make sure those people are off the street.

“Crime doesn’t take place with people that are brand new a lot of times,” Seroyer said. “It takes place with career criminals that have already been through the system, and our job is to keep the pressure on them and keep bringing them back.”

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert, right, along with with U.S. Marshall Jessy Seroyer, Jr., following a press conference hosted by the U.S Marshalls Service in front of the Federal Courthouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday June 22, 2022,

Seroyer said several of those arrested had outstanding warrants. Other suspects were identified in other ways and may have been more visible in the community.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert, who took over the department’s top spot in March, was excited about what he saw as the operation’s success and thanked the other agencies at the press conference.

U.S. Marshall Jessy Seroyer, Jr., speaks during a press conference hosted by the U.S Marshalls Service in front of the Federal Courthouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday June 22, 2022,

"What this shows is how unified we are, how committed we are and how we will stop at nothing to bring justice and safety to our community," Albert said.

Albert hinted at a second phase of the initiative but didn’t say when residents could expect to hear more.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “There’s much more to come, much more work to do here. As I said when I came here as the 15th police chief of Montgomery that we have work to do here and again, with this backing, these partners behind me, we’re going to get it done.”

Alice LaCour, criminal chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, pled with residents to share tips with law enforcement.

“To each community member hearing this, I ask you to please help us combat gun violence by sharing information on crimes happening in your neighborhoods with your local police department, sheriff’s office, or investigators from our state and federal partners,” LaCour said.

U.S. Marshall Jessy Seroyer, Jr., speaks, as Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert looks on, during a press conference hosted by the U.S Marshalls Service in front of the Federal Courthouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday June 22, 2022,

Operation Washout was a partnership between the U.S. Marshals Service; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles; the U.S. Probation Office for the Middle District of Alabama; MPD; MCSO; and the Montgomery County DA’s office.

The Montgomery Advertiser is reporting on this operation because of the involvement and scope of multiple agencies. However, the individuals facing charges are not being named at this time because the alleged offenses do not meet the Advertiser's crime standards, revised in 2021. Those standards limit reporting of most misdemeanors, drug charges, and gun possessions unless coupled with a violent offense.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: 18 in Montgomery arrested following two week U.S Marshall operation