This New 18-Foot All-Electric Day Boat Offers Speedy, Emissions-Free Cruising With Plenty of Style

Magonis says it was born out of a passion for cruising and a commitment to sustainability. It makes sense, then, that the fledgling shipyard’s first model is an electric dayboat designed for zippy joyrides sans noise and emissions.

Meet the Wave e-550, a stylish new 18-footer crafted by one of the marine world’s newest names. Magonis, which was established in 2017, has its headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, and production facilities in Sabaudia, Italy. As such, this inaugural design aims to blend Catalan creativity and exuberance with Italian taste and savoir-faire.

With a beam of 6.5 feet, the Wave e-550 is small but not certainly not short on luxury. The interior layout is based on the bowrider style, which means the versatile bow area can seamlessly switch from a cozy dinette to a comfy sunbed when desired. The cockpit, meanwhile, offers plush seating for six, along with a protective windscreen to shield guests from the elements.

The Wave e-550 can reach 22 knots at full tilt.

In addition, seafarers can add a ton of optional extras, including a telescopic table, full teak deck, refrigerator, shower and/or an anti-theft system. You can also choose to equip an extra-large awning spanning 86 square feet, which is supported by carbon uprights.

The Wave e-550 is also replete with next-gen tech not typically found on a boat of this size. That includes a 13-inch waterproof iPad that replaces the regular instrumentation, along with a dedicated slot for charging smartphones and a high-end stereo by Fusion.

Despite all this, the Wave e-550 tips the scales at just shy of 740 pounds and is the lightest boat in class, according to Magonis. It also has a draft of just 12 inches and can venture right up to the shore in almost complete silence.

The pocket rocket can run, too. It is available with four different types of electric outboard motors that each promises clean and efficient cruising. The 18 kW Mag Power delivers a top speed of 16 knots while the 30 kW Mag Power reaches an impressive 22 knots. There’s also a 4 kW Torqueedo Cruise that churns out a more modest 4 knots and a 10 kW Torqueedo Cruise that can hit 11 knots.

As for range, the vessel can run for 12 hours at a cruising speed of 3 knots or cover roughly 30 nautical miles on a single charge. You can also fast-charge at any dock from zero to 100 percent in less than 2 hours.

Interested? The Wave e-550 will be on display at the Salon Nautico in Barcelona from October 12 to 17, if you wish to see it in the flesh. The base model with the least amount of power starts from $40,000 while the range-topper with the gutsy motor will set you back upwards of $83,000.

