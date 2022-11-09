An 18-foot python ate an alligator — whole — in Florida. Viral video shows what happened next

An alligator became a meal for a Burmese python in Florida, and, spoiler alert: Neither animal made it out alive.

In recent, undated footage posted on TikTok by Sunshine State geoscientist Rosie Moore, a fully intact gator is seen being meticulously removed from the 18-footer, which had been reportedly euthanized on site after being discovered at Everglades National Park.

READ MORE: Someone saw a rattlesnake ‘curled up’ near a Florida condo. A cop stepped up to help

“The Burmese python (Python molurus bivittatus) is one of the largest snakes in the world (up to 20 feet),” Moore explains on Instagram. “This python was euthanized by those who found it, and turned over to a research lab for necropsy and scientific sample collection. That process is shown in this video.”

It is unclear where and when the necropsy was shot; Moore did not return the Miami Herald’s request for comment on Wednesday.

The FAU alum, 26, did tell Newsweek that a python consuming a reptile of this size is not “a common occurrence” as pythons usually go after warm-blooded critters.

“Studies have shown that pythons are linked to severe declines in the Everglades mammal populations, such as raccoons, opossums and bobcats,” the Missouri native told the media outlet. “The python had begun to digest the gator, but for the most part, the gator was fully intact, and only the dermal layer was impacted.”

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

@rosiekmoore 18ft Burmese Python that consumed a 5ft alligator in Florida ♬ Yummy - Justin Bieber

Burmese pythons were introduced into the environment in the 1970s and ‘80s, likely as exotic pets released into the wild after growing too large. They are considered an invasive species and extremely disruptive to the state’s ecosystem.

After Moore’s video, set to pop music on her socials, went viral, the part-time model told the Daily Mail she didn’t expect such a response, and now wants to use the gory clip as an educational tool.

“It honestly surprised me how little people knew about the invasive pythons in Florida and their impacts on our native populations down there,” she said.

READ MORE: A Miami teen won the annual python challenge in Florida. How many did he catch?