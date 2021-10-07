18 former NBA players charged in health care fraud
The former players have been charged with defrauding the NBA’s health and welfare benefit plan out of approximately $4 million, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.
The former players have been charged with defrauding the NBA’s health and welfare benefit plan out of approximately $4 million, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.
The Warriors are trying to bridge eras.
Three things that stood out from the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the preseason.
Bates recorded some rather underwhelming measurements on Wednesday in front of NBA teams.
Why does Ben Simmons so badly want the 76ers to trade him, he's holding out and racking up fines?
Get a glimpse of Larry Legend in his first moments on the court for the Celtics.
Former Cardinals standout Terrence Williams is accused of leading a scheme that took about $2.5 million from a health care plan intended to help NBA players.
Billy Donovan is bringing one of his old Florida players to the Chicago Bulls' staff.
Nets players who spoke with The Ringer seem unmoved by Irving's vaccination status. Vaccine holdouts have caused an uproar in corners of the internet, but the Nets themselves don't seem like a distracted group. Not yet, at least. Source: Kevin ...
Kuminga logged just six minutes on Wednesday and eventually left the game for the locker room early in the fourth quarter.
Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson is confused as to why he is not a part of the team's organization.
Cory Joseph, Kelly Olynyk and others helped the Detroit Pistons recover after losing a 17-point lead to the Spurs during the second quarter.
The renowned analyst likes what he sees from the new-look Celtics.
"A special, special talent," future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant said of Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. after Tuesday's big game.
Ex-NBA point guard Sebastian Telfair was trapped this week by a legal double-team. The one-time Coney Island hoops legend’s bid to overturn a 2019 conviction for weapon possession was rejected by a state appeals court just one day before Telfair was indicted on charges of ripping off the league’s health care program. “We find (the evidence) was legally sufficient to support the defendant’s ...
Muggsy Bogues, Earl Boykins and Spud Webb are the shortest players in NBA history. Who is the shortest player in the league right now?
The Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 125-104 in their first preseason game, as seven players scored in double-digits.
“To your point around why people can’t speak, because there’s a huge locker room aspect to it, and that’s for better or worse."
In a salary dump by Brooklyn, the Rockets will pay Sekou Doumbouya's 2021-22 salary and receive a 2024 second-round draft pick for doing so. Houston will waive Doumbouya after the trade.
As the NBA season prepares to kick off, there are 14 teams with a legitimate shot to take home the championship this season.
The Nets believe they're still a championship contender with a roster constructed around Kevin Durant and James Harden and could ultimately have to make hard decisions on Irving's future should he remain unvaccinated and unable to play in Barclays ...