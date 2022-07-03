18 Fourth of July Freebies and Specials in 2022
This weekend kicks off Fourth of July celebrations across the United States. From coast to coast, there will be plenty of cookouts, fireworks and deals at all your favorite places. GOBankingRates rounded up some of the top freebies you won’t want to miss out on — check ’em out below.
Cafés and Bakeries
Jamba: Jamba Rewards Members may receive a medium Watermelon Breeze Smoothie for just $5 through the Jamba app, online or participating in-store locations. Offer is valid from July 2 through July 4.
Pressed: Get four juices for $22 starting July 1 through July 4. VIP members receive four juices for $19.
Coffee Shops
Krispy Kreme: Doughnut fans that wear red, white and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the United States may receive a free doughnut of their choice every day, June 27 through July 4. From July 1 through July 4, fans may receive a free Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. Starting June 27, participating Krispy Kreme locations will offer the new “I Heart America” doughnut collection available individually and in a limited edition Fourth of July themed box.
Fast Food
Qdoba: Receive an additional 4x points on your purchase July 4 by placing an order online, on the app or in in-store using your rewards account. No exclusions or specific entrees.
SONIC: Receive a free cheeseburger June 27 through July 31 with any purchase through the SONIC app.
Treats
7-Eleven: Slurpee Day is back! Starting Friday July 1, a coupon for one free small Slurpee will be added to 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members’ accounts. The free small Slurpee may be redeemed in-store at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes store locations between July 1 and July 11.
Auntie Anne’s: From July 1 until July 4, Pretzel Perks members can purchase any of the three new Dragonfruit Mango drinks and receive a free pretzel (original or cinnamon sugar). Redeem the offer in the Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Perks app.
Cinnabon: Use code NOPOPCORN in the Cinnabon Rewards App when purchasing a Classic Roll, MiniBon or Center of the Roll and get one free. Offer lasts through July 4.
Meal Kits
EveryPlate: Use the code EPJULY42022 through July 4 to receive meal kits for $1.79 per meal along with 20% off another two boxes.
Green Chef: Receive $135 off your meal kit purchase plus free shipping when you use code GCJULY4TH22 now through July 4.
HelloFresh: Enjoy 16 free meals and free shipping using code HFJULY4TH22 through July 4.
Pizza
Pieology: Receive $5 off any $30 order using the code 50FF30JULY4 when ordering your custom pizza in-store and online.
Slice: Use code JULY4TH22 on the Slice app to receive $5 off first-time orders on July 4. Minimum order of $20.
Sit-Down Restaurants
Applebee’s: From sip to shining sip, celebrate the summer with the new $5 Star-Spangled Sips including the All-American Mucho and Blue Bahama Mama through July 4.
Chili’s: Party like it’s 1776! Drink specials include $4 large domestic drafts and $5 Southern Back Porch ‘Rita all day July 4 and July 5.
Cracker Barrel: Spark more than just fireworks this July 4 by creating meaningful connections with family and friends over craveable meals at a value. Place an order on crackerbarrel.com including a Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal Basket for curbside pickup or delivery during the weekend of July 4 and receive a free family-size side of Bacon Baked Beans. The offer will run July 1 through July 6, just in time for National Fried Chicken Day.
Miller’s Ale House: All military personnel, active or retired, will receive 50% off their entrée of choice on July 4. Remember to provide proof of service.
STK Steakhouse: Spend July 4 weekend indulging in the Red, White & Blue Lobster Topping for only $17.76! Fourth of July Weekend Brunch and Fourth of July Happy Hour will also be offered.
Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this article.
