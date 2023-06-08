18 gunshots detected and two men shot in Fresno neighborhood, police say

Two men were shot Thursday afternoon in southwest Fresno, police said.

Police received two ShotSpotter notifications of gunfire for a total of 18 shots fired on Hawes Avenue north of Thorne Avenue and south of Kearney Boulevard at about 12:30 p.m., officer Chris Clark said.

Police arrived to find one victim with a wound to the shoulder as he walked down the street away from the scene, Clark said.

A second man, who had a gunshot would to the upper body, was driven to the hospital by a third party.

The condition of either victim was not immediately clear, Clark said.

Two cars were also struck by gunfire, he said.

Clark said it was not yet known if either victim lived in the area, what led to the violence and of it was connected to any other incidents earlier in the day.

Officers investigate the block where two people were shot Thursday, June 8, 2023, in southwest Fresno, police said.