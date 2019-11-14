18 'Harmless' Things Bosses Said to Employees That Were Actually Emotionally Abusive

We all know the story of the over-the-top horrible boss. You know, the one who makes your life miserable, deprives you of time to have a life and doesn’t seem to care about you at all — think Miranda Priestly from “The Devil Wears Prada.”

But most of the time, abusive bosses don’t look quite as obvious as this. Sometimes, a manager’s abusive comments fly under the radar, seeming “harmless” at first, but then slowly eating away at your mental well-being at work. To shed light on what some of these comments can be, we turned to our community to share emotionally abusive comments they’ve heard from managers.

Before we begin, it’s important to remember managers are often placed in difficult situations — sometimes with little to no training on how to handle the situation at hand. Just like the rest of us, they are humans too and make mistakes. While it’s always a good practice to focus on your manager’s humanity, if your boss exhibits a pattern of behavior that tears you down, it might be time to consider changing departments, talking to HR or even leaving your job.

Here’s what our community shared with us:

1. ‘Grow a backbone.’

“I had a narcissistic boss. Told me I needed to grow a ‘f*cking backbone’ and say no to helping family members because apparently it was taking too much time away from work.” — Kelli H.

“’Grow a backbone,’ he said. I cried in the parking lot afterward.” — Sara F.

2. ‘I can’t keep up with your on-again, off-again pregnancies.’

“Manager said, ‘I can’t keep up with your on-again, off-again pregnancy’ after a miscarriage.” — Sarah H.

“‘You were the right candidate for the position, but now you’re not.’ — My boss after finding out I was pregnant. Also said, ‘I’m disappointed in you’ — another comment about my pregnancy. I’m literally in therapy because of my old job.” — Cassie B.

3. ‘You’re wasting company money.’

“Oh, my favorite? That was recent. I was told that as a host for a bar, I wasn’t being ‘social’ enough, and because of that, I was a waste of money. I’m literally one of the most social people ever with zero shyness, but that also means I can read the room. Not everyone wants the host to just invite themselves into the conversation.” — Melissa C.

4. ‘Stay on your toes. You could be here one day, then fired the next.’

“‘I could like you one day and fire you the next.’ Also, ‘I’ve never failed.’” — Jason H.

5. ‘Everyone has personal problems. Draw a line between your personal and professional life.’

“I explained how the death of my husband made me ill-suited to deal with customers at the front counter at this time and how my mental health was rapidly breaking down. I had just been put on antidepressants and was suicidal. I was told by one of my superiors that everyone has personal problems, but we all have to draw a line between professional and personal.” — Reagan C.

6. ‘Your therapy appointments make the company look bad.’

“‘Your visits to a therapist make the entire company look bad.’ That’s how I found out they had access to see what doctors you had seen recently.” — Lindsey S.

7. ‘We’re all sad and lonely. You still have to work.’

“Whenever I would try to explain my mental health issues and why I couldn’t work because I was having an episode, I would get, ‘Well we’re all adults. We’re all sad and lonely, you still have to work.’ Which is only true to an extent. Yes, I’m an adult and yes I have to work, but not to the expense of my mental health.” — Tiffany W.

8. ‘Don’t talk to other employees about your mental health.’

“I’m a teacher and I had revealed to my principal that I suffered from depression. Initially, she’d been supportive and compassionate, but then she turned on me and targeted me for it. I had a meeting with her and my union rep and they both told me I should not tell any of my colleagues about my mental health struggles… I tried in vain to explain that my colleagues were my support system. Both of these people ganged up on me and insinuated I was emotionally unstable and that the next time I woke up and was having ‘a bad day,’ I just shouldn’t bother coming into school, as my need of support from my colleagues would take them away from their jobs.” — Danielle G.