18 "Incidents" Where Teachers Immediately Got Fired, And They Range From Necessary To WILDLY Undeserved

"Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute.” Not the words of a Bond villain but of Vladimir Putin, on the telephone to Boris Johnson, on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine. It was one of many insider moments revealed in Putin vs the West (BBC Two), billed as the story of how Putin wrongfooted the West in the decade leading up to the war. Award-winning film-maker Norma Percy specialises in heavyweight political documentaries featuring the people who were in