18 Inventions that Changed Our Lives in the 2010s

It was incredible decade. A decade of invention and immeasurable innovation. We learned how to resurrect the dead (via hologram), print vital organs, and order fresh bread from a vending machine. Smart Watches adorned our wrists, mattresses came shipped in boxes, and that weird Boston Dynamics robot "dog" gave us the heebie jeebies.

Some delighted us, some inspired, and some unnerved us. Many of these inventions still face significant challenges, but the next decade will be critical in smoothing out the kinks, and usher in a new era of connectivity, innovation and, most likely, laziness.