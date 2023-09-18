18 kamikaze drones and all 17 cruise missiles downed in overnight Russian attack

The work of Ukrainian air defense forces during the attack of the Russian Federation on the night of September 18

Eighteen out of 24 kamikaze drones and all 17 cruise missiles Russia launched at Ukraine overnight were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on its Telegram channel on Sept. 18.

The 24 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones were launched from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Chauda Cape on Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula. They headed towards Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts, and 18 of them were downed en route.

The 17 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the area of Russia’s Volgograd Oblast. All of them were intercepted in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Ukraine downed six out of six Shahed kamikaze drones and six out of 10 cruise missiles launched by Russia in the previous overnight attack on the country early on Sept. 17, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on its channel on the Telegram messenger app.

