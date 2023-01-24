18 million people under winter storm warning stretching from New Mexico to Ohio: Snow forecast updates

A winter storm warning stretching from New Mexico to Ohio was in effect Tuesday morning – impacting more than 18.2 million people, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow was forecast in states across the central U.S. this week. With dropping temperatures, some areas also saw rainfall turn into snow early Tuesday.

Much of Indiana can expect 4 to 8 inches of snow, with larger amounts up to 11 inches north and west of Indianapolis, according to NWS Indianapolis. And northwest Arkansas could see 6 to 10 inches of snow through early Wednesday, NWS Little Rock said.

In addition to the winter storm warning – which impacts parts of New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan – people across the country faced additional weather warnings and advisories Tuesday.

'Highly unusual': What's behind the snowless winter in NYC, Washington and Philadelphia

How close are we to Armageddon? Annual Doomsday Clock time to be announced today

More than 32.7 million people from the Southwest to the Northeast are under a winter weather advisory, NWS said, and a winter storm watch spread across multiple states in the Northeast. High and dangerous winds, with threats of potential tornadoes, were also seen in the South.

Here's what you need to know.

Snow forecast for Tuesday

In addition to Indiana and Arkansas, states across the U.S. were forecast to see snow Tuesday and in the coming days.

Snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour were expected Tuesday morning near the New Mexico-Texas border, according the NWS Albuquerque. North central New Mexico could see an additional 1 to 4 inches Tuesday night through Wednesday.

In Oklahoma, NWS Norman forecast 4 to 6 inches of possible snow for Tuesday morning.

And in parts of central Illinois, 4 to 9 inches of snow were forecast Tuesday into Wednesday.

Winter storm watch extends into Northeast

Also on Tuesday, a winter storm watch extended into the Northeast U.S. – notably parts of Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Story continues

People trek in the snow along Main Street on the Williams College campus in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, Jan. 23, 2023, as the region received its first significant snowfall of the season and the year.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 100,000 electric customers were without power in those states, the majority of which were in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, according to tracker PowerOutage.us.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

National winter weather forecast

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National weather forecast: Winter storm warning from NM to Ohio