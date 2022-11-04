18-month-old baby girl dead after gunfire in North Memphis, police say

A baby is dead and a woman in critical condition after gunfire rang out in North Memphis on Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened on Breedlove Street around 5 p.m.

When FOX13 crews arrived, Memphis Police were swarming the Chicago Park Place Apartments.

Those bullets left an 18-month-old baby girl dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said another woman who knew the woman and child pulled the trigger before taking off in a gray Infiniti.

The woman responsible for the shooting turned herself in shortly after the deadly shooting, Memphis Police said.

