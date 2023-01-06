18-month-old was bound to chair with tape by daycare worker, Virginia police say

A daycare worker accused of taping a child to a chair was arrested in Virginia, police said.

The 42-year-old daycare provider at Little Oaks Montessori Academy in Herndon was seen taping an 18-month-old child to a chair on Dec. 8, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the Fairfax County Police Department.

McClatchy News reached out to the academy and is awaiting a response.

The employee who noticed the woman restrain the child immediately reported it to daycare staff and Child Protective Services and an investigation was opened the next day, according to the release.

Investigators obtained a warrant for assault on Dec. 21 against the employee, who was arrested on Jan. 4 and released on an unsecure bond, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the FairFax Police Department at 703-246-7800.

