18-month-old child dies in overnight Palm Coast shooting

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the heartbreaking shooting death of an 18-month-old child.

Officials said that around 11:45 p.m. on Sun. Sept. 3, Flagler County deputies responded to a home on Ranwood Lane in Palm Coast after a frantic 911 call reported a baby had been shot.

Once at the scene, deputies found an 18-month-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The child was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

“This is a tragic situation, and we offer our condolences to the family and friends of this little girl,” a spokesperson for FCSO said in a statement. “No arrests have been made at this time. This death may have been accidental; however, the investigation is still active and ongoing with the assistance of Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s crime scene investigators.”

A written statement from FCSO said that the major case unit detectives are still actively gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses.

