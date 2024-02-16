18-month-old found in Port St. Lucie pond in 'critical but stable condition,' police said

PORT ST. LUCIE — An 18-month-old boy was in critical but stable condition Friday after being found in a pond the day prior, a Port St. Lucie Police spokesperson said.

Police about 4:40 p.m. Thursday went to the 1200 block of Southwest Bellevue Avenue following a report of the 18-month-old missing from a home, said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson.

The address is south of Crosstown Parkway and west of Southwest Cashmere Boulevard.

Mesiti said four children live in the home in total. One was out walking with the mother, while the father was at work and the grandmother watched the other three, all of whom are younger than 5, Mesiti said.

Mesiti said a preliminary investigation revealed one of the children may have left one of the exterior doors open which could have allowed the 18-month-old to make his way out.

The pond is not far from the home, Mesiti said.

He said the father came home, and he and a neighbor found the 18-month-old.

Mesiti said the 18-month-old child was taken to Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie and then to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

He said the incident appears to be an accident.

