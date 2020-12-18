18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

Laura Itzkowitz
  • The third Pendry Hotel and the brand’s flagship, Pendry West Hollywood boasts glamorous design by AD100 designer Martin Brudnizki, who was inspired by the city’s rich cinematic history. The 149 rooms and 40 residences will channel Hollywood’s heyday with rich finishes and bold colors that add a dash of drama. Wolfgang Puck will head up the hotel’s restaurants, which include a rooftop restaurant, a casual bistro, and the sultry lobby bar. <em>Opening in January 2021.</em> <a href="https://www.pendry.com/west-hollywood/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pendryhotels.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>pendryhotels.com</em></a>
  • Botswana’s Okavango Delta is getting a new safari lodge that will be unlike anything else in the region. Red Carnation Hotels will debut this 12-suite lodge conceptualized by Toni Tollman, Philip Fourie, and Anton de Kock, who have collaborated with Cape Town’s acclaimed Southern Guild Gallery to create a “living gallery” of bespoke design pieces commissioned exclusively for the lodge crafted by Africa’s most promising young artists and artisans. <em>Opening in January 2021;</em> <a href="https://xigera.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:xigera.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>xigera.com</em></a>
  • Located on posh Newbury Street, overlooking Boston Public Garden, the Newbury will debut as Boston’s most highly anticipated hotel. The building, which dates back to 1927, is getting a top-to-bottom renovation courtesy of <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/champalimaud-doesnt-want-to-turn-any-historic-interior-into-a-pastiche?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexandra Champalimaud" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alexandra Champalimaud</a> (responsible for the 286 rooms and suites) and Jeffrey Beers, who’s designing the public spaces and restaurants. A rooftop restaurant with panoramic views of the park and the Street Bar will be helmed by Major Food Group. <em>Opening in February 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.thenewburyboston.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thenewburyboston.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>thenewburyboston.com</em></a>
  • A new resort by South African brand One&Only—its first in Europe—aims to draw design enthusiast and luxury hotel aficionados to Montenegro. Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy, the architecture was inspired by the Venetian palaces sprinkled all over the Adriatic, but pared down for a contemporary audience. It will have 113 rooms and suites, four restaurants and bars, and a spa by Chenot. <em>Opening in March 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.oneandonlyresorts.com/portonovi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oneandonlyresorts.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>oneandonlyresorts.com</em></a>
  • Adrian Zecha—the pioneering hotelier behind Aman—has teamed up with Japanese hospitality group Naru Developments to launch a new brand. Conceived as a modern ryokan, Azumi will launch with its first hotel on the small island of Ikuchijima in the Seto Inland Sea. Kyoto-based architect Shiro Miura is renovating the 140-year-old Japanese compound, balancing the aesthetics of traditional Japanese teahouses with a contemporary touch. <em>Opening in March 2021;</em> <a href="https://azumi.co/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:azumi.co" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>azumi.co</em></a>
  • Billing itself as an urban resort, this sleek newcomer on Leicester Square seeks to create a boutique feel on a massive scale. (With 350 rooms! Six dining and drinking outlets! A ballroom with a capacity of 864 guests!) Designed by <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/yabu-pushelberg-salone-del-mobile?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yabu Pushelberg" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yabu Pushelberg</a>—masters of minimalism with a luxe touch—it’s sure to become a destination for locals as well as out-of-towners. <em>Opening in March 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.thelondoner.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thelondoner.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>thelondoner.com</em></a>
  • Like all of the Proper hotels, this one will be designed by AD100 designer <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/kelly-wearstler-austin-proper-hotel?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kelly Wearstler," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kelly Wearstler,</a> who imbues a spirit of freewheeling eclecticism in everything she touches. In this case, she’s refashioning a historic sporting club into a 148-room hotel with two restaurants by award-winning chef Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne, an intimate library lounge, and a rooftop pool. <em>Opening in early 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.properhotel.com/downtown-la/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:properhotel.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>properhotel.com</em></a>
  • Leave it to Four Seasons to take things up a notch in Napa Valley. The brand’s new hotel will be Napa’s first and only resort set within a working winery. Designed by Erin Martin and located on a 7.4-acre organic vineyard in Calistoga, it features a farmhouse-chic aesthetic, a restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Erik Anderson, a world-class spa, and much more. <em>Opening in early 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.fourseasons.com/napavalley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fourseasons.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>fourseasons.com</em></a>
  • The newest addition to the dreamy Maldives will arrive courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton, which is bringing its sterling reputation to the North Malé Atoll. Designed by Kerry Hill Architects, it joins three resorts (including the forthcoming Patina Maldives) in the Fari Islands, an archipelago with a vibrant beach club, boutiques, and a marina. <em>Opening in May 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/maldives-fari-islands" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ritzcarlton.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>ritzcarlton.com</em></a>
  • New Yorkers will soon have a stylish new escape from the city. Just two hours north in Rhinebeck, Salt Hotels and Karl Slovin will open this sleek hotel in the region’s last remaining architecturally intact brick manufactory. A multimillion-dollar restoration has transformed it into a bolt-hole with 31 cabins and suites, riverfront dining, a spa, and 73 acres of land where guests can enjoy outdoor activities like archery, hiking, kayaking, and beekeeping. <em>Opening in spring 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.salthotels.com/hutton-brickyards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salthotels.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>salthotels.com</em></a>
  • Billing itself as a “creative village,” this holistic complex consists of a 168-room hotel, a beach club, a farm-to-table restaurant, several bars, a gallery, an environmentally driven kids’ club, an amphitheater, a recording studio, a beachfront pool, rooftop activation areas, and a subterranean nightclub. Designed by David Gianotten at OMA with eco-friendly furniture and amenities made from recycled plastic by British designers Max Lamb and <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/faye-toogood-made-hundreds-of-experimental-furniture-pieces-for-this-new-show?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Faye Toogood" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Faye Toogood</a>, this place is all about the holistic, sustainable, healthy lifestyle that people go to Bali to find. <em>Opening in spring 2021;</em> <a href="https://potatohead.co/seminyak/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:potatohead.co" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>potatohead.co</em></a>
  • The transformation of the fusty old Villa Igiea into a Rocco Forte hotel might just be the most exciting thing to happen in Palermo in years. The brand’s design director Olga Polizzi is collaborating with Paolo Moschino for Nicholas Haslam to breathe new life into the historic hotel, which in its heyday hosted the Kennedys, movie stars, and heads of state. Their plans include putting in Sicilian majolica tiles, restoring the original chandeliers, and hanging vintage photos from the hotel’s archives in a new library lounge. <em>Opening in spring 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.roccofortehotels.com/hotels-and-resorts/villa-igiea/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:roccofortehotels.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>roccofortehotels.com</em></a>
  • Set in a new vertical garden tower by Jean Nouvel with interiors by Philippe Starck and renowned Brazilian artists Vik Muniz and Saint Clair Cemin, Rosewood São Paulo will <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/inside-new-rosewood-guangzhou-worlds-tallest-five-star-hotel?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:be the brand’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">be the brand’s</a> first hotel in South America. The 151 rooms and 114 owners’ suites will feature Brazilian woods, green walls, and fine furnishings that nod to tropical modernism. Among the extensive amenities, there will be six restaurants and bars and Asaya, Rosewood’s signature wellness concept. <em>Opening in June 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/sao-paulo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rosewoodhotels.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>rosewoodhotels.com</em></a>
  • Leave it to Sydell Group CEO Andrew Zobler to choose a headline-making architect for the first-ever LINE hotel to be built from the ground up. Designed by <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/inside-bjarke-ingelss-innovative-houseboat?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bjarke Ingels Group" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bjarke Ingels Group</a> and Handel Architects, it’s currently rising in San Francisco, right where SoMa, Civic Center, and the Tenderloin converge. It will have 236 rooms, 242 residences, four dining and drinking destinations, and an outpost of local nonprofit theater company <a href="http://magictheatre.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Magic Theatre" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Magic Theatre</a>. <em>Opening in fall 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.thelinehotel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thelinehotel.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>thelinehotel.com</em></a>
  • Wellness-focused brand Six Senses will bring its calming sensibilities to the city that never sleeps with an urban resort on the High Line. Located in the twisting XI tower by <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/introducing-the-2020-ad100?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AD100" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">AD100</a> firm Bjarke Ingels Group with interiors by Gilles & Boissier, the hotel will dedicate 18,000 square feet to the spa, which features a vibroacoustic meditation dome, a modern bathhouse, fitness facilities, and much more. <em>Opening in late 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.sixsenses.com/en/new-openings/new-york#:~:text=United%20States,River%20and%20The%20High%20Line." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sixsenses.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>sixsenses.com</em></a>
  • A design-focused boutique hotel brand backed by Silicon Valley, Life House already operates a handful of hotels in Miami; Nantucket, Massachusetts; and Denver. Its upcoming project in Chattanooga will transform the city’s historic Beaux Arts train station into a destination hotel with private suites in the train cars, a living room lounge, a 40-seat cinema, a recording studio, and courtyard lounges. It’s being designed by Rockwell alum Jenny Bukovec and Sydell Group alum Henry Morris. <em>Opening in winter 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.lifehousehotels.com/hotels/chattanooga/southside" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lifehousehotels.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>lifehousehotels.com</em></a>
  • For the buzzy NoMad brand’s first international location, it’s taking over the historic Bow Street Magistrates’ Courthouse and Police Station in London. Parent company Sydell Group tapped longtime collaborators (and AD100 firm) <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/roman-and-williams-guild-has-a-new-design-service-that-youve-got-to-try?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roman and Williams" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Roman and Williams</a> to design the interiors. To express their vision of New Romanticism, they shopped the world for antiques and created bespoke furniture aimed at creating a dialogue between the hotel’s London location and its New York DNA. <em>Opening in February 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.thenomadhotel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thenomadhotel.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>thenomadhotel.com</em></a>
  • Pharrell Williams, who conceptualized this new Miami hotel with David Grutman and developer Eric Birnbaum, <a href="https://www.vogue.com/article/goodtime-hotel-miami-pharrell-williams-david-grutman-ken-fulk?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:described it" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">described it</a> as “like being in a Wes Anderson film.” AD100 designer Ken Fulk lent his magic touch to the property, which comprises a lobby lounge, an expansive pool deck, a restaurant, an outdoor workout area, a recording studio, and 45,000 square feet of retail space—not to mention 266 rooms. <em>Opening in February 2021;</em> <a href="https://www.thegoodtimehotel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thegoodtimehotel.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>thegoodtimehotel.com</em></a>
1 / 18

Pendry West Hollywood

The third Pendry Hotel and the brand’s flagship, Pendry West Hollywood boasts glamorous design by AD100 designer Martin Brudnizki, who was inspired by the city’s rich cinematic history. The 149 rooms and 40 residences will channel Hollywood’s heyday with rich finishes and bold colors that add a dash of drama. Wolfgang Puck will head up the hotel’s restaurants, which include a rooftop restaurant, a casual bistro, and the sultry lobby bar. Opening in January 2021. pendryhotels.com

We can’t wait to check in

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Latest Stories

  • One man is on a mission to identify the masks that offer the best protection from COVID-19. Here's what he found.

    Aaron Collins is helping Americans find high-quality face masks that will protect them and others from COVID-19 without taking supplies away from frontline medical workers. 

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020 McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump?

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • A New Book Explorers the Architectural Power of Memorials

    From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the 9/11 Memorial, these designs have shaped culture and consciousness to become indelible parts of their locationsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff apologizes for calling Republicans 'a bunch of f---ers'

    "I used some words that I probably could have chosen better," O'Malley Dillon said on Thursday, per a Politico report.

  • US says it is shuttering last 2 consulates in Russia

    The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shutter the last two remaining U.S. consulates in Russia. The State Department told lawmakers last week that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg just east of the Ural Mountains. The notice was sent to Congress on Dec. 10 but received little attention at the time.

  • NC judge receives rare censure for allowing harassment and threats in his office

    The state Supreme Court finds he failed to stop the behavior of his executive assistant, a “close” friend since high school.

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020 McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump?

  • Ghislaine Maxwell was in process of divorcing husband, prosecution claims as it slams fresh bail bid

    Ghislaine Maxwell was in the process of divorcing her husband at the time she was arrested by the FBI, the US government claimed on Friday in response to the socialite’s bail plea. Ms Maxwell, 58, filed a fresh appeal to a New York judge on Monday in an attempt to be freed from prison before Christmas. Her husband, understood by The Telegraph to be tech CEO Scott Borgerson, put up more than $22 million in security, saying in a letter to the judge that she was a “wonderful and loving person.” Ms Maxwell claimed she was not a flight risk, as the government has claimed, because she has strong ties to the US and a family life with Mr Borgerson, 44. However, the prosecution responded by revealing that the couple was actually divorcing, which “undermines her assertion that her marriage is a tie that would keep her in the United States.” “Although the defendant now claims her marriage would keep her in the United States, her motion does not address the plainly inconsistent statements she made to Pretrial Services at the time of her arrest, when the defendant said she was 'in the process of divorcing her husband.” In the defence’s appeal for bail, lawyers suggested that Ms Maxwell could stay with a friend in New York City under 24-hour surveillance while awaiting her July trial if she was released on bail, notably not with her spouse. Ms Maxwell’s application will now be considered by US District Judge Alison Nathan, who rejected a $5 million bail package for Ms Maxwell in July, agreeing with the government she was an “extreme flight risk”. The heiress has been living in a Brooklyn jail since July, when she pleaded not guilty to helping associate Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom underage girls for sex in the mid-1990s.

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • A new law in Mexico will treat US agents like 'spies' and could lead to 'black operations,' experts say

    The new law could potentially leave thousands of informants either in silence or dead, former US federal agents say

  • California town says no to tough virus rules, then yes

    The little California town of Solvang would normally be jammed with tourists now, strolling a main street bedecked with 100 brightly decorated Christmas trees or pouring into Danish-themed shops and restaurants, some with rooftop windmills, in search of tasty pastries and bric-a-brac like wooden shoes and puppets. Instead, “People are calling from all over, saying, ‘What the hell is going on?’ " City Councilman Mark Infanti said earlier this week after the community of about 5,000 announced it would not enforce the latest stay-at-home order Gov. Gavin Newsom put into effect Dec. 6. Newsom's order closed many businesses, forbids restaurants from offering anything other than takeout and delivery, and limits retail stores to 20% capacity, a level devastating for Solvang's small storefronts that at peak times before the pandemic overflowed with shoppers.

  • Supreme Court conservatives block challenge to Trump's removal of undocumented immigrants from census

    The Supreme Court on Friday decided it's too early to challenge President Trump's attempt to discount undocumented immigrants from the census.Over the summer, Trump issued a dubiously legal executive order that would stop undocumented immigrants from counting toward congressional apportionment and federal funding determined by the census. Several states challenged the move in court, but on Friday, the Supreme Court handed Trump at least a temporary victory.The court's conservatives — three of them appointed by Trump — united in a 6-3 decision, saying the states' challenge was "not suitable for adjudication at this time." The majority added that it expressed "no view on the merits of the constitutional and related statutory claims presented," merely that it was too early to make a decision. The court's liberal justices disagreed, saying "governing statutes, decades of historical practice, and uniform interpretations from all three branches of government demonstrate" that undocumented people can't be excluded from the count.The decision means Trump can try to remove undocumented people from the apportionment count, and that the opposition will have to sue again later if they'd like to stop the changes from taking effect. When first hearing the case in court, several conservative justices seemed skeptical of the Trump administration's arguments for discounting the undocumented.The Trump administration has taken several steps to change the 2020 Census in ways that would likely depress the count of undocumented immigrants and marginalized groups, decreasing funding and congressional seats in left-leaning areas. That included adding a question of citizenship to the survey — a move Trump eventually abandoned.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020 McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump?

  • Australian couple killed in 'terrorism incident' by 'known extremist'

    Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said on Friday. Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later on Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said. Ms Linfold declined to detail how they had died but homicide detectives had found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Ms Carroll told reporters. Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi had been influenced by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on suspicion that he was trying to join extremists when he attempted to depart Brisbane Airport for Somalia in May 2019. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, but his passport was cancelled. In June 2019, he was charged with further offences including refusing to give detectives the pass code for his phone. He was free on bail and had been forced to wear a GPS tracking device, which he had cut off before he was shot.

  • Australia's largest city of Sydney told to brace for more COVID-19 cases

    Australia's largest city of Sydney should brace itself for more COVID-19 cases, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned on Friday, as authorities rushed to contain a new virus cluster in the city's northern coastal suburbs. About a quarter of a million residents in the affected suburbs in Sydney have been asked to stay home for three days and people from outside areas urged not to visit as authorities set up more emergency testing centres. "We're bracing ourselves for more cases today, no doubt about that.... the next 24-48 hours will be critical," Berejiklian told the Australian Broadcasting Corp television.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • The feds insist there's enough vaccine for all states after some officials questioned why the government cut back their shipments

    An outdated Pentagon system keeping track of COVID-19 vaccine supply might be responsible for the confusion between states and the federal government.

  • A mom influencer went viral after accusing a couple of trying to abduct her child. Police say it doesn't add up.

    BuzzFeed News reported that police had completely cleared the couple that influencer Katie Sorenson alleged had tried to kidnap her child.