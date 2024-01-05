18 NC stores fined for ‘excessive’ price scanner errors. Which overcharged customers?

Over a dozen stores across North Carolina were caught overcharging customers, including some Target, Family Dollar and Dollar General locations.

According to The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division, 18 stores in 12 counties were fined for “excessive” price-scanner errors towards the end of the year.

“Our Standards Division remained diligent in its effort to protect consumers across our state in 2023,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Inspectors continued to find significant numbers of price scanner errors at stores across the state, which serves as a reminder that consumers should check their receipts and notify store managers if they see an error.”

Here’s a list of which stores were fined for incorrect charges in the final quarter of the year:

Burke County

▪ Food Matters Market, 210 Avery Ave: $555 in penalties.

“The store failed inspections in July and August. The store passed a follow-up inspection in October and paid its penalty in November.”

Cabarrus County

▪ Circle K, 8501 Concord Mill Blvd: $845 in penalties

“An initial inspection in May found an error rate of 12% based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in June found an error rate of 4% based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 4% based on three overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store passed a follow-up inspection in October and paid its penalty in December.”

Forsyth County

▪ Family Dollar, 550 MLK Blvd: $5,000 in penalties

“The store failed eight inspections between February 2022 and August 2023. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 7.67% based on 23 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid $5,000 of its penalties in October and still has an outstanding balance of $5,000 due from the failed inspection in October. The store will be reinspected.”

▪ Family Dollar, 1425 Waughtown St: $12,795 in penalties

“The store failed five inspections between November 2022 and August 2023. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 5% based on 15 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid $12,795 in penalties in October and still has an outstanding balance of $4,550 due from the failed inspection in October. The store will be reinspected.”

▪ Family Dollar, 2017 South Broad St: $3,110 in penalties

“The store failed three inspections between November 2022 and March 2023. The store passed a follow-up inspection in June and paid its penalty in October.”

Franklin County

▪ Dollar General, 7794 N.C. Highway 96: $4,320 in penalties

“An initial inspection in August found an error rate of 30% based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 14.67% based on 44 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid its penalty in November and passed a follow-up inspection in December.”

Guilford County

▪ Dollar General, 600 Whitsett Ave: $1,635 in penalties

“An initial inspection in August found an error rate of 8% based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 5% based on 15 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid its penalty in October and passed a follow-up inspection in November.”

Hertford County

▪ Family Dollar, 1216 East Memorial Dr: $15,000 in penalties

“The store failed eight inspections between August 2022 and August 2023. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 14.67% based on 44 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid $15,000 in penalties in October. It still has a balance of $5,000 due from the failed inspection in October.”

▪ Family Dollar, 1678 Ocean Hwy: $5,585 in penalties

“The store failed three inspections between June and September of 2023. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 4.67% based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid $5,585 in penalties in October. It still has a balance of $3,190 due from the failed inspection in November. The store will be reinspected.”

▪ Family Dollar, 849 West Main St: $5,000 in penalties

“The store failed inspections in June and July. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 14.67% based on 44 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed a follow-up inspection in September and paid its penalty in October.”

Lee County

▪ Dollar General, 2461 Hawkins Ave: $3,330 in penalties

“An initial inspection in June found an error rate of 6% based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 6.67% based on 20 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid its penalty in October and passed a follow-up inspection in November.”

Mecklenburg County

▪ Family Dollar, 8500-C Pineville-Matthews Rd: $7,995 in penalties

“The store failed five inspections between December 2022 and August 2023. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 4.67% based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 6.67% based on 20 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid $7,995 in penalties in October and still has an outstanding balance of $10,485 due from failed inspections in August, October and December. The store will be reinspected.”

▪ Family Dollar, 4130 Rozzlles Ferry Rd: $3,045 in penalties

“The store failed inspections in July and August. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 8.67% based on 26 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid $3,045 of its penalties in October and still has an outstanding balance of $3,695 due from a failed inspection in the same month. The store will be reinspected.”

▪ Target, 8120 University City Blvd: $14,755 in penalties

“The store failed seven inspections between September 2022 and September 2023. The store paid its penalties in October and passed a follow-up inspection in November.”

Montgomery County

▪ Advance Auto Parts, 713 Albemarle Rd: $405 in penalties

“An initial inspection in June found an error rate of 8% based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in July found an error rate of 3.67% based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed a follow-up inspection in September and paid its penalty in October.”

Perquimans County

▪ Family Dollar, 206 Ocean Hwy: $15,000 in penalties

“The store failed 10 inspections between January 2022 and July 2023. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 3% based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed a follow-up inspection and paid its penalties in October.”

Stanly County

▪ Family Dollar, 103 North Main St: $14,790 in penalties.

“The store failed 10 inspections between January 2022 and August 2023. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 3% based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid $14,790 in penalties in October and passed a follow-up inspection in December. It still has a balance of $5,000 due from the failed inspection in October.”

Union County

▪ Family Dollar, 7907 Idlewild Rd: $4,680 in penalties

“The store failed four inspections between March 2023 and August 2023. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 6% based on 18 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 3% based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid $4,680 in penalties in October. It still has a balance of $6,905 due from the failed inspections in October and December. The store will be reinspected.”

How price scanner system inspections work

NCDA&CS says inspectors periodically check price-scanner systems at businesses across the state to make sure prices advertised match what’s rung up at check out.

Undercharges do not count against stores, but if inspectors find more than a 2 percent error rate on overcharges, they will meet with store managers and make a follow-up inspection.

“Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection,” the state agency says. “In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to reinspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails reinspection.”

In comparison to this time last year, there were fewer stores fined for overcharging customers in the state.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for price scanner errors, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

If you notice a price scanner error at any store across the state, you can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.