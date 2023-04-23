18 northern US states will be able to see the northern lights tonight. Here's where.

It could be a colorful night sky for millions of people in the northern U.S. as the aurora borealis, or northern lights, could make an appearance in several states.

The possibility of seeing the dazzling display comes after the sun had a solar flare erupt on Friday that was directed toward Earth, according to the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. As a result, 18 states will have the chance to see the the aurora borealis, stretching from Washington to Maine, and as far south as Nebraska, the Space Weather Prediction Center says, as long as weather conditions permit.

"All in all, you can anticipate good conditions for auroral displays," EarthSky said.

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash.

Geomagnetic storm watch

The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm watch into Sunday night, with a chance of a G3 (strong) developing later in the night.

The center has a five-level geomagnetic storm scale, with G1 storms registering as minor and G5s considered extreme. A G2 storm typically happens 360 days every 11 years, the center says.

Where will the northern lights appear?

The northern lights will be possible to see in 18 states, depending on weather conditions like cloud coverage.

"The enhanced geomagnetic activity may offer a glimpse of the Northern Lights for those in the United States with most favorable cloud conditions over the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Great Plains and less favorable conditions in the Northeast and Northwest," the Space Weather Prediction Center said.

Here's the states where it'll be possible to see the northern lights Sunday night:

Washington

Idaho

Montana

Wyoming

North Dakota

South Dakota

Nebraska

Minnesota

Iowa

Michigan

Illinois

Indiana

Pennsylvania

New York

Vermont

New Hampshire

Maine

SUNDAY NIGHT NORTHERN LIGHTS FORECAST:

Aurora viewing will be possible in the United States on Sunday night into Monday morning before sunrise, provided that today's likely Earth-directed coronal mass ejection (CME) impacts Earth as forecast--more details below.

Current estimates… pic.twitter.com/CzbKICdXq1 — Space Weather Watch (@spacewxwatch) April 22, 2023

What time will the northern lights appear?

The NOAA says the best time to see the northern lights is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. At that time, officials advise people to get away from city lights to see the the aurora borealis.

Recent northern light displays

The possibility of seeing the northern lights in several states comes a month after they shined in the night sky in the northern U.S., with people in several states capturing pictures of the display.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Northern lights could be seen in 18 US states Sunday. Here's where.