18-year-old, 3 juveniles taken into custody after multi-county pursuit

A man was arrested after a police chase that ended in Clark County early Monday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located a Honda sedan on Interstate 71 northbound just south of State Route 48, according to a spokesperson for OSHP.

The vehicle had fled from a traffic stop in Hamilton County.

>> 1 arrested after shot fired at Wright State University

The trooper lost sight of the vehicle but was eventually able to locate it.

The trooper activated his overhead emergency lights, but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, the spokesperson said.

The chase continued through Clinton, Greene, and Fayette counties on I-71, then went west onto U.S. 35 in Greene County and went north on SR 72 into Clark County.

>> Driver taken into custody after crash in Montgomery County

Just north of West Possum Road the vehicle drove off the roadway into a field and through a fence before crashing, the spokesperson said.

One occupant stayed near the vehicle and was taken into custody. Another occupant was taken into custody in the field.

OSHP’s chopper arrived on the scene and assisted ground units with locating the remaining two suspects, who were taken into custody approximately 10 minutes after the crash occurred, the spokesperson said.

The driver, identified as Montez Deandre Mason Warren, 18, of Columbus, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property, both felonies.

He was incarcerated at the Warren County Jail.

The three other juveniles were also charged with receiving stolen property, the spokesperson said.