18-year-old and 4 younger teens shot in ‘targeted attack’ at Illinois home, cops say

Five people were shot in a “targeted attack” at an home in Illinois, according to police.

Four of the victims are “high school-age juveniles” and the fifth is 18 years old, the Zion Police Department said in a news release.

Responding to a report of gunshots, police officers arrived at a home shortly after midnight to find “several” victims inside with gunshot wounds, the release said.

Injuries were mostly minor, according to police. While the four teens have been treated at a hospital and released, the 18-year-old is still hospitalized in critical but stable condition for a wound to his abdomen.

While investigators believe the victims were all targeted, police did not say who the suspect or suspects might be, or what could have motivated the attack.

An investigation is underway.

Zion is roughly 48 miles north of downtown Chicago.

