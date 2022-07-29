18-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 17-year-old friend inside Casselberry home, police say

James Tutten
·1 min read

Casselberry police said a teenager accidentally shot and killed a 17-year-old boy inside a home Thursday night.

Officers said the shooting happed around 10 p.m. at a home on Paddock Way.

A woman called 911 and said her 18-year-old son had accidently shot his friend.

The victim was treated by first responders but tragically died.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

