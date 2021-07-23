18-year-old accidentally shot himself on Wednesday, police say

Jul. 23—A shooting near Manchester's West High School on Friday was a case of a teenager accidentally shooting himself, police said Thursday evening.

Police said Isaiah Nabors, 18, of Manchester, was the victim of a shooting on Wednesday, and also the shooter. He was treated for an injury that was not life-threatening at Elliot Hospital yesterday.

On Thursday, police arrested Nabors and charged him with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He was released on personal recognizance. A date for his first court appearance has not yet been set.

Police also arrested Matthew Gagne, 21, of Manchester on Wednesday and charged him with falsifying physical evidence related to Nabors' wound. Police Sgt. Ryan Brandreth declined to explain Gagne's involvement further.