18-year-old accused of attempted murder after 3 teens stabbed in Middleborough, police say

An 18-year-old Middleborough teenager who is accused of stabbing three other teenagers, and critically wounding one of them, has been charged with attempted murder, police said.

Jayden Wainwright was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail in the Plymouth County House of Correction. He has also been charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

At 12:05 a.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call reporting multiple people stabbed in the area of the power lines on Wall Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two 19-year-old men suffering from stab wounds.

One 19-year-old victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and was taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital in critical condition, police said.

Another 19-year-old victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his leg and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in New Bedford, police said.

A third victim, a 15-year-old boy, was stabbed in the leg and was taken to a Taunton hospital by a private citizen, police said.

The case remains under active investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming against additional individuals, police said.

Wainwright is scheduled to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW