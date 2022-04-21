18-year-old accused of murder in downtown Richmond shooting that killed teen

The intersection of South Eighth Street and South A Street was closed for about two hours Tuesday, April 19, 2022, after a shooting.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in connection with Tuesday's deadly downtown shooting.

Rickey Porter, 18, of the 1600 block of Central Drive is preliminarily charged with murder and attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, according to Capt. Curt Leverton. Porter was arrested on the charges approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, according to Leverton, who supervises RPD's Investigative Services Division.

RPD actually made contact Wednesday with Porter on a traffic stop, Chief Mike Britt told The Pal-Item. Porter refused to cooperate when questioned about the shooting, but he was jailed on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Porter remains in the jail without bond because of the murder charge.

Nathaniel Reed, 18, was shot about 2 p.m. Tuesday on South Eighth Street just north of South A Street. He died from his wounds at Reid Health.

Britt said video from a semi tractor-trailer shows Tuesday's shooting, which also wounded 18-year-old Adolfo Armenta, who was treated and released at Reid Health. Reed exited a black car on South Eighth Street next to a silver Toyota Camry, then was struck by shots fired by someone inside the Camry.

That Camry has been located and secured as evidence, according to Leverton's release, and the investigation continues.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office formally filed the misdemeanor marijuana and paraphernalia charges against Porter on Thursday. That case has been assigned to Superior Court 3.

Porter also has an open case in Superior Court 2 that charges him with Level 3 felony armed robbery. That case was filed June 12, 2021, and Porter bonded from jail June 25, 2021, satisfying a $30,000 bond that was half cash and half surety.

In that case, he is accused of participating in a June 10, 2021, armed robbery with Deontae Edward Gabbard, 19. Porter and Gabbard are accused of pulling guns on a man and stealing money and guns from him, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Gabbard was arrested July 28, 2021, as part of a warrant sweep executed by RPD and other law enforcement partners. He was released Aug. 25, 2021, after posting a $50,000 surety bond.

That sweep in Richmond included the arrest of Lataj Markel Brewer, 21, on charges including murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Jakob Wade Snider, 17, during May 2020 in the 1500 block of South Fourth Street. A 17-year-old girl was wounded during that incident.

The next day, July 29, 2021, Charles Boyce Jr. was arrested in South Carolina on charges including murder. He is accused of driving the vehicle from which Brewer fired and killed Snider.

Britt, at the time, said the series of arrests jailed individuals who had been creating problems in the city. The individuals were affiliated with a "self-proclaimed criminal gang," Britt said.

