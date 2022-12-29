18-year-old accused of raping pre-teen girl in Gainesville home, deputies say

A Gainesville teen is facing felony charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a pre-teen girl.

The incidents reportedly happened in September 2020 at the suspect’s home on Second Street.

Deputies said Jonathan Guadlupe Gomez,18, and the victim were acquainted with each other.

In July 2022, one of the victim’s family members contacted the sheriff’s office to report the assaults.

The investigation led to Gomez being arrested and charged with rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery on a child under the age of 16. All the charges listed are felonies.

Gomez is currently behind bars at the Hall County Jail with no bond.

