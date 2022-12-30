18-year-old accused of raping teen girl indicted on charges

A Springfield man is facing charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl earlier this year.

Jonah Cundiff, 18, was indicted Friday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of rape.

The charges stem from an incident in May.

>> Mega Millions: Jackpot jumps to $685 million in advance of Friday’s drawing

A 14-year-old girl told police that she was staying with a friend when she snuck out to meet Cundiff at a park in Baltimore Street in Dayton, according to an affidavit and statement of facts file in Dayton Municipal Court. The address listed in the court records match that of Stuart Patterson Park.

After meeting and talking with Cundiff, the girl told police he pulled out a gun and sexually assaulted her.

Cundiff was arrested Nov. 2. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Cundiff is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 5.



