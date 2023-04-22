18-year-old accused of threatening someone with gun at Etna playground

An 18-year-old is accused of threatening someone with a gun at a playground in Etna.

According to police, Dallas Chrestler is responsible for making the threat at the playground on Pine Street. The alleged incident happened on Wednesday.

Police said the incident was picked up by surveillance cameras.

Chrestler’s car was tracked by police to the parking lot at Shaler High School.

Police said they found marijuana and a box cutter in Chrestler’s car.

He is charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats and simple assault.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.

