An 18-year-old among seven people killed by weekend shootings in Miami-Dade and Broward

Shootings during a domestic dispute, at a beachfront resort and of a teenager were part of a weekend of deadly gun violence in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area.

Here is a look at the violence:

Friday

▪ 5:43 p.m.: Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found a man shot in one of the four apartments at a building in the 400 block of Northwest 35th Street. The man died after being taken to Broward Health North by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

BSO Detective Louis Bonhomme, 954-321-4377, is investigating. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers.

Saturday

▪ 7:17 p.m.: BSO says Kyandre Johnbaptiste, 18, was riding a scooter in West Park when he was shot in the 4100 block of Southwest 30th Street. That’s where deputies found Johnbaptiste when answering a call about a shooting. BSO Fire Rescue took him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he died.

Kyandre Johnbaptiste, 18, was killed Saturday night in West Park.

BSO Detective Mike Roque, 754-800-5383, is investigating.

▪ 10:30 p.m.: A 911 call brought Hollywood police to 101 N. Ocean Dr., the address of the Oceanwalk Mall and Hollywood Beach Resort. The person they found shot died at Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital.

Hollywood police ask that anyone who knows anything call Broward Crime Stoppers or 954-967-4636.

Sunday

▪ 5:33 a.m.: Miami police police say a ShotSpotter alert brought them to the 1600 block of Northwest 60th Street, where they found a man shot. Taken to a Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, he died later Sunday.

▪ 12:37 p.m.: A man was shot and killed in the 12000 block of Southwest 204th Street, Miami-Dade police say.

▪ 11:30 p.m.: A man shot a woman during what Miami-Dade police called “a domestic dispute” near Northwest 189th Street and 55th Avenue. She eventually died, police said, and he is in custody.

Monday

▪ After midnight: Hallandale Beach police Capt. Pedro Abut says a man and a woman standing in the Beachwalk Elite Hotels and Resorts’ valet area were shot by a man who drove up to the hotel, 2602 Hallandale Beach Blvd. Both people were taken to Aventura Hospital, Abut said, where the woman died and the man remains in critical condition.

Story continues

Abut says the investigation so far points to a “domestic-related” shooting, as the gunman and the woman he killed know each other. While he’s at large, police don’t believe he’s left the region.

Have information about the shootings?

For those wanting to offer information anonymously on any of these killings, reach out to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or online.