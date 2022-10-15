18-year-old arrested for 3 Midtown robberies, police say

An 18-year-old was arrested for 3 separate robberies in Midtown, over the course of 3 days.

On Oct. 9 at approximately 3 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a robbery on Young Avenue, off East Parkway South.

Two people were walking on Young Avenue when a small white SUV pulled alongside of them.

Three men exited the vehicle, all armed with guns, and held the two at gunpoint, police said.

The men demanded the two got on their knees and empty their pockets.

The group took cell phones, keys, and two wallets, with one of them containing a TN license and Social Security card, according to an affidavit.

One of the men kicked one of the victims in the head, before all fleeing in the SUV.

On Oct. 12 at approximately 12:30 PM, MPD responded to a robbery at the intersection of Courtland Street and Florence Avenue.

A man was walking on Courtland Street when the same SUV pulled alongside and stopped next to him.

Two armed men exited the vehicle, and hit him in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground.

Once on the ground, the two grabbed his backpack, wallet, phone, and jacket, before kicking him in the head again leaving a black left eye, court documents showed.

The suspects fled again in the same SUV.

Later at 12:45 PM, MPD responded to a robbery on Carr Avenue, off Peabody Avenue.

A woman was sitting inside her vehicle when the same SUV pulled alongside her and stopped.

A man exited from the front passenger seat and walked up to the woman’s car, opening her driver-side door, police said.

The man held the woman at gunpoint, demanding her purse, and threatening to kill her

The man punched her in the face several times, before taking her purse with a First Horizon debit card, according to an affidavit.

The suspect fled again in the SUV.

On Oct. 13, the suspect SUV was found on Tunica Street.

The owner of the vehicle was detained by MPD for questioning.

The woman stated her son, Ardell Nelson, was in possession of the SUV, during the time of the robberies.

Story continues

Nelson was arrested and charged with 3 counts of aggravated robbery.

Ardell Nelson has a court date on Oct. 17.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: