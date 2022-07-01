18-year-old arrested, accused of shooting at Sierra Vista Mall, Clovis police say

Clovis police on Friday accused an 18-year-old of being the shooter behind violence at Sierra Vista Mall earlier in the week.

Police said Aiden Seibert of Clovis shot a young person before 10 p.m. Tuesday at Sierra Vista Mall after two groups of juveniles exchanged words.

The victim was wounded in the lower body and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The victim’s age was not available.

The shooting was not gang-related, police said.

The mall was already closed at the time of the shooting, police said, and no businesses were affected.

Police said Seibert was arrested following a traffic stop in which officers found him with a loaded privately manufactured 9mm handgun with no serial number, commonly called a “ghost gun.”

The gun also had an illegal high capacity magazine, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clovis police at 559-324-2800, or Valley CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.