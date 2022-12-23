18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death

Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June.

Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested.

LaGrange police officials said on June 24, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at Mason’s World on Hogansville Road and the LaGrange Car Wash on Vernon St.

At the car wash, officers said they found two 16-year-olds who had been shot at the nearby restaurant.

Authorities said one of the boys had been shot in the leg, and the other, 16-year-old Laquan Dewberry, had been shot in the upper torso.

Both were taken to WellStar West Georgia for treatment. Shortly after getting to the hospital, Dewberry died from his injuries. The other teen was treated and released.

Officials added that at the restaurant, officers found a 17-year-old girl who had also been shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Stephens is being held at the Troup County Jail. It is unclear if there will be other arrests at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

