18-year-old arrested for attempted murder in shooting at Half Moon Bay housing complex

(KRON) — A suspect was arrested Sunday for attempted murder after a shooting at a Half Moon Bay housing complex, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) said in a news release. The shooting happened around 7:09 p.m. Saturday in the Moonridge Housing Community.

A male victim was seen with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

The affordable housing complex, located at 2001 Miramontes Point Road, is known to be the home for farmworker families in the county. It consists of 80 units, according to MidPen Housing, the agency that coordinates housing services for these families.

The suspect was identified as Orlando Montelongochavarin, 18, of San Mateo County. After working through the night on the case, SMCSO detectives issued a warrant for his arrest on Sunday. Detectives located Montelongochavarin “a short time later” after the warrant was issued and was taken into custody without incident.

Almost a year ago to the day, a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay killed seven people. The location of Saturday’s shooting is approximately seven miles away from the Jan. 23, 2023 mass shooting.

President Joe Biden posted on social media Sunday, honoring the seven victims in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting. “Jill and I pray for the families of the victims,” Biden wrote on X.

SMCSO says anyone with information about Saturday night’s shooting is asked to contact Detective E. Storch at 650-366-4057 or email estorch@smcgov.org. Anonymous callers can contact SMCSO at 1-800-547-2700.

