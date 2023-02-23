18-year-old arrested in Charlotte for murder of teen, police say

Police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man Thursday in the murder of a teen in northwest Charlotte over the weekend.

Gerry Martez Burns, Jr., shot and killed Jayden Blackmon, 17, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department press release.

Officers found Blackman shot when they responded to a call on Lynn Street near the intersection of Interstate 85 and Freedom Drive Sunday at about 4 p.m. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital where he died.

Burns is charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to the police press release. Police said initial reports suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence.

On Sunday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles released a statement about violence and recent homicides.

“These senseless acts of violence have no place in Charlotte,” Lyles said in a statement.

She said the city plans to expand programs like Alternatives to Violence, which receives about $475,000 to identify high-risk people, detect and interrupt conflicts and change social norms to create a more safe and secure environment.