18-year-old arrested in connection with daytime shooting in Stoughton

An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a daytime shooting in Stoughton on Saturday.

Marc Francois of Stoughton was arrested and faces charges after he allegedly shot a Rhode Island man he had arranged to meet, police say.

On Saturday, December 23 officers were called for a shots fired incident in the area of Central Street and Greenwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers saw a man leaving the area.

The suspect later identified as Dreancois was located a short time late at a condi complex with a firearm.

Another man admitted himself to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with a gunshot wound. It was determined that this man was shot in Stoughton.

Francois is facing the following charges:

Assault and Battery with a Firearm

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Carrying a Firearm Without a License

Possession of Ammunition without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling

Disorderly Conduct

Armed Robbery

The investigation remains on going but according to officers, this is not a random act of violence.

Francios was held on $500,000 cash bail, and he will be arraigned on Tuesday at Stoughton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

