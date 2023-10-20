18-year-old arrested in connection to deadly March shooting in McKeesport

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting in McKeesport in March.

RELATED COVERAGE >> 3 people dead after 2 separate shootings in McKeesport; all victims identified

Police said Sanchez Spence shot Robert Joyner, 47, outside of the Family Dollar on Versailles Avenue on March 1.

Joyner died at the hospital.

Police said Spence dropped his phone at the scene, which helped officers identify him.

Spence is charged with criminal homicide. He is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man found shot and killed in car in Penn Hills Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case 9 local Rite Aid stores set to close after company files bankruptcy VIDEO: Fire breaks out in Westmoreland County house DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts