18-year-old arrested in connection with drive-by shooting on MS Coast, police say

Police arrested an 18-year-old on Monday who is suspected of firing at two residences in a drive-by shooting, the Biloxi police department said in a news release.

Jayjuan James Myshawn Cooley faces two counts of drive-by shooting. Police said they arrested Cooley after two residences in the 200 block of Graham Avenue were struck by gunfire. The release said no one was injured, but did not say when the shooting occurred.

Police identified Cooley as a suspect after collecting witness statements and evidence in an investigation, they said. Biloxi Police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Cooley at an apartment building in the 18000 block of Robinson Road in Harrison County, the release said.

Cooley is being held at the Harrison County Jail on a $250,000.00 bond on each charge set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.