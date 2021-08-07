18-year-old arrested in connection to Reedley shooting

Aug. 6—A teenager has died after a shooting in Reedley, with the suspect in the case being around the same age.

On July 26, at around 12:05 a.m., officers from the Reedley Police Department responded to a call gunshots at a residence in the 900 block of East Springfield Avenue. The 911 caller stated two people had been injured. Officers arrived at the address and located a group of people in the front yard and found a male, 21, with a leg wound. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with non-life threatening injuries.

Being directed back to the residence, officers also found another male, 18, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officers and EMS tried to assist, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

On July 30, Reedley Police detectives served a search warrant in Parlier, coordinating with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office's SWAT Team. During the search, detectives located James Lopez, 18, who is a suspect in the case. He was arrested and booked in the Fresno County Jail.

The incident has echoes to another recent shooting in Hanford. On the evening of July 11, officers with the Hanford Police Department responded to calls of a stranded vehicle on 11th Avenue. There, they found two people inside — both of whom had been shot. The driver of the vehicle was taken to CRMC, but eventually died from his wounds. Like in the Reedley case, the victim, William Bernabe, was only 18. Also like the Reedley case, another person received a non-fatal injury.

However, while an arrest has been made in Reedley, the Hanford Police are still trying to catch the shooter who killed Bernabe.

According to Hanford Police Lt. James Lutz, the shooting is believed to be gang-related.