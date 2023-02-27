18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of pawn shop owner in Lewisville

An 18-year-old boy was arrested Saturday in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting death of a Lewisville pawn shop owner in the business.

Lewisville police identified the suspect as JaTevon Marquise Johnson who was taken into custody without incident at about 6 p.m. Saturday in Dallas.

He is in the Lewisville jail, facing a charge of capital murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

Lewisville police said additional arrests are expected in the case.

Johnson is believed to be one of three suspects accused in the death of 54-year-old Daniel White.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, three black males, all dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans, jumped out of a red, late model Ford Escape SUV, rushed into the Lewisville Pawn Shop at 962 S. Mill Street, and confronted the owner.

One suspect shot the store owner in the chest. All three suspects left the scene in the red SUV and headed south on Mill Street toward I-35 East.

If anyone has any information on the case, they are asked to call the Lewisville Police Department Tip Line at 972-219-8477.

Information also can be submitted anonymously by texting “TipLPD” to 847411, or can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers on dentoncountycrimestoppers.com, and through its “P3 Tips” mobile phone app.