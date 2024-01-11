18-year-old arrested in connection with Tuesday's fatal Northwest Side apartment shooting

An 18-year-old is charged with murder after reportedly admitting to being present when a man was shot and killed at a Northwest Side apartment Tuesday morning.

Manuel Perez-Cajete, of the Hilltop, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the Tuesday morning shooting death of 38-year-old Gilbert Contreras-Ramirez.

Columbus police got a call around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday about a shooting at the Island Club apartments, located off of Bethel Road on the city's Northwest Side. Witnesses told police they saw two men with guns running away from a second-story apartment after hearing gunshots, according to court records.

When officers got to the scene, they forced open the door to the apartment and found Contreras-Ramirez on the floor, as well as two shell casings, court records said. Contreras-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives obtained video footage showing two people running from the apartment and getting in a red Honda Accord in the parking lot. A license plate reading system was used to identify the license plate of the Honda, which came back registered to a home in the Hilltop.

Court records said a search warrant was executed at the home on the 3100 block of Steele Avenue. The Honda was parked outside of the home at the time.

Perez-Cajete was at the home and taken into custody by police. Court records said a firearm was found in Perez-Cajete's bedroom, and they confessed to driving to Contreras-Ramirez's home to confront him about an unknown situation.

Perez-Cajete also, according to court records, admitted to being present when Contreras-Ramirez was shot, running from the scene and driving away in the Honda.

Perez-Cajete is currently being held in the Franklin County jail. His first court appearance is Thursday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Columbus police have not publicly identified the second suspect in the case.

