18-year-old arrested in death of Hillside High student in Durham earlier this year

Durham police have arrested an 18-year-old in the shooting death of a Hillside High School student earlier this year.

Jonathan Earl Shaw was charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Joshua Garner, the Durham Police Department said in a Friday evening news release.

Officers responded to a shooting on Kirby Street near Chowan Avenue just after 7 a.m. on April 5, police said. They found Garner dead in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, The News & Observer reported at the time.

Garner was a Hillside High student set to graduate with the class of 2021.

Officials arrested Shaw Friday morning in the 4300 block of South Alston Avenue. He is being held in Durham County Jail without bond.

The N&O has asked Durham police whether Garner and Shaw knew one another, and if a motive has been determined but has not yet received a response.

As of July 10, 125 people had been shot in Durham this year across 422 shootings. Of those, 22 died.

The number of shooting incidents was down as of the same date from the year before, which saw 470 shootings with 133 people shot. But only 16 of those people had been fatally shot in 2020.

Police are asking those with additional information about the April shooting to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest can earn cash rewards.