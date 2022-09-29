18-year-old arrested on double homicide charges in Augusta

Authorities arrested on Thursday an Augusta teen allegedly connected to a Sept. 19 shooting on the 2500 block of Cascade Drive.

Andre Rountree, 18, is charged with murder.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office noted in a news release the suspected homicides resulted in the deaths of Kenterious Wageman, 17, and Kameron Tucker, 19, who were found unresponsive inside the home on Sept. 19.

Richmond County Deputy Coroner Ashley Thigpen responded to the scene and pronounced both Wageman and Tucker deceased after having been shot, according to police.

"Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no additional information will be released at this time," noted the sheriff's office.

