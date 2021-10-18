18-year-old arrested in drive-by that killed 13-year-old

This mug shot provided by the Tuscaloosa Police Department shows James Deanthony Reed. Police in Alabama say an 18-year-old has been arrested in the drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy who was playing with his iPad in his bedroom, and they expect more arrests. James Deanthony Reed was charged Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, with capital murder in the death of Kei’lan Allen, and was to be held without bond, according to a statement on the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Facebook page. (Tuscaloosa Police Department via AP)
·1 min read

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in the drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy who was playing with his iPad in his bedroom. Alabama police said they expect to make more arrests soon.

James Deanthony Reed was charged Sunday with capital murder in the death of Kei’lan Allen, and was to be held without bond, according to a statement on the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Facebook page.

“We believe Reed was targeting one of Kei’lan’s older family members,” the department said.

The statement said, “This is an ongoing and active investigation, and we expect to make additional arrests soon.”

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, and the court clerk's records did not show an attorney who could speak for Reed, department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor said in an email.

Police said earlier that a barrage aimed at the house left so many bullet casings in the street that officers had to use folded business card as evidence markers.

A cousin, Corey Prewitt, 26, described Allen as a friendly, respectful straight-A student and artist, Al.com reported.

The shooters “just snatched away a future valedictorian from his family and that’s not something that’s easy to deal with,” he said.

Prewitt said Christina Barnes, the child’s mother, called out for her son after the shooting.

“He didn’t answer after that, so she walked in the room, and he was slumped over,” Prewitt said. “She just grabbed him and was telling him, ‘I love you. I love you.’ An innocent child with a bullet hole in his head.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 28-year-old officer dies after being shot in a Hollywood neighborhood, police say

    A Hollywood police officer was shot and killed Sunday night as he tried to apprehend an armed-burglary suspect in a residential area near the community’s centerpiece, the Club at Emerald Hills golf course.

  • Tennessee-Alabama: The all-time series

    A look at the Tennessee-Alabama football series.

  • Mom charged in daughter’s death months after she’s found dead in yard, SC police say

    The 22-year-old was found unresponsive in the front yard on Aug. 7, according to police.

  • Black state trooper in Louisiana faces termination after accusing colleagues of murder

    A Louisiana state trooper, who gave a series of critical interviews about his colleagues’ involvement in the 2019 killing of […] The post Black state trooper in Louisiana faces termination after accusing colleagues of murder appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Prison watchdog member accused of smuggling drugs into major British jail

    A senior member of a watchdog at one of Britain’s biggest prisons has been accused of smuggling drugs and phones into the jail.

  • Lebanon's suffering Roman ruins

    Lebanon’s breath-taking Baalbek ruins - once a must-see attraction for thousands of visitors from around the world.Now almost entirely empty of tourists.The combined impact of the global health crisisand Lebanon’s deep economic crisis is casting a shadow over the UNESCO heritage site, where we find 78 year-old tour-guide, Ali Raad. "It makes me sad to enter the temples and see them empty but for very few tourists while in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s even in the 1990s, you would feel that Baalbek was full of people and it was a source of income to all residents and for the municipality. Now you do not find anyone but very few people at noon, some Lebanese groups or school students."Lebanon has been grappling with one of the world’s sharpest economic depressions. Corruption and the mismanagement of funds used to rebuild the country following a lengthy civil war, led to financial collapse in 2019. And for this historic site, that’s resulted in the lights going out. "The temples used to be lit all around, now it is dark everywhere due to the unfair power cuts all over Lebanon, with no lights at night, you feel it is abandoned."For Ali and many like him involved in Lebanon’s tourist industry, they hope one day soon both the lights and visitors will return.But with some three quarters of the population trapped in poverty, rebuilding will be a monumental task ahead.

  • Brian Laundrie look-a-like ambushed by US Marshals near the Appalachian Trail

    ‘He does look like Brian Laundrie, but so do thousands of other people’

  • 41-year-old man granted parole after killing a 4-year-old when he was 13

    Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said on Saturday.

  • Gunman who ambushed 3 Texas deputies, killing 1, remains on the run: Police

    A gunman authorities said shot three Texas constable deputies, one fatally, during an "ambush" outside a Houston nightclub remained at large on Sunday afternoon. The incident unfolded around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday outside the 45 Norte Sports Bar in the Independence Heights neighborhood of north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department, which is leading the investigation. Three Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies were working an extra job at the club when they went outside to address "a disturbance" that "may have been a robbery," Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said during a news conference.

  • 3-Year-Old Boy Still Missing as Mom’s Suspected Killer Dies by Suicide

    Milwaukee Police DepartmentAuthorities are desperately searching for a 3-year-old boy who vanished on Thursday not long after his mom was found dead in the backyard of a home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.The Milwaukee Police Department, joined by local, state and federal agencies, have been “actively searching” for Major Harris, whose mom’s suspected killer reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, just as cops were moving to apprehend him.Police said the body of Harris’ mom, Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, d

  • Derek Chauvin hires lawyer to represent him on appeal

    Derek Chauvin has hired an attorney to represent him as he appeals his murder conviction in the death of George Floyd, according to court documents made public Monday. Attorney William Mohrman filed a document with the court Friday saying he would represent Chauvin in his appeal. Chauvin was convicted in April on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 death.

  • 'They were ambushed': 1 deputy killed, 2 others wounded in shooting outside Texas bar

    Houston police say a suspect shot the deputies from behind with an AR-15 style rifle. Kareem Atkins, 30, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Kenosha police accused of ‘deputizing’ militia vigilantes during Jacob Blake protests

    Lawsuit brought by Gaige Grosskreutz, who was wounded by Kyle Rittenhouse during anti-police brutality protests in August 2020 Kyle Rittenhouse, left, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with another armed civilian during the protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake on 25 August 2020. Photograph: Adam Rogan/AP The police department in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha is facing new legal action after being accused of “deputizing” a group of militia vigilantes during anti-police b

  • Anti-Israel posters based on Sally Rooney book cover to be removed

    A Sally Rooney book cover that has been used to promote the boycott of Israel on London bus stops has been called “vandalism” by Transport for London.

  • Police say a woman was raped on Pennsylvania train while others sat and did nothing: ‘I have no words’

    Though there weren’t ‘dozens of people’, there were enough that ‘collectively, they could have gotten together and done something’

  • India to move some migrant workers in Kashmir to army camps after killings

    Vulnerable Indian migrant workers in Kashmir will be moved to army and police camps for protection after several were killed by militants, the police chief on the Indian side of the disputed region said on Sunday. Vijay Kumar said he had instructed his officers to move workers after three labourers from the eastern state of Bihar were shot in their rented accommodation on Sunday, two of whom died. It was not immediately clear how many of the tens of thousands of Indians from other states who are working in Kashmir would be affected, or if they would be confined in the camps or if the directive was compulsory.

  • China calls missile launch 'routine test' of new technology

    China said Monday its launch of a new spacecraft was merely a test to see whether the vehicle could be re-used. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the launch involved a spacecraft rather than a missile and was of “great significance for reducing the use-cost of spacecraft and could provide a convenient and affordable way to make a round trip for mankind’s peaceful use of space.” China’s space program is run by its military and is closely tied to its agenda of building hypersonic missiles and other technologies that could alter the balance of power with the United States.

  • Mercedes-AMG GT is updated for 2021, and you can win a Stealth Edition here

    In fact, if you’re behind the wheel of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition, there’s a solid chance that most people will turn their heads as you drive by. Thankfully you don’t have to shell out that kind of cash for this GT, because Omaze is giving one away. It's also expanding the list of standard and optional features, and it added a blacked-out model named Stealth Edition to the range.

  • Bill Gates was reportedly chided for extramarital messages over a decade ago

    Bill Gates, the co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, was instructed by two of the company's top officials over a decade ago to cease sending flirty emails to an employee he had previously propositioned while married to his ex-wife Melinda Gates, according to a report.

  • Timpson lets employees claim hormone treatment therapy for menopause on expenses

    Chief executive says it is ‘madness’ colleagues should have to pay