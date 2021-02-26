18-year-old arrested after exchange of gunfire in northeast Reading, police say
Feb. 25—A Reading man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after exchanging gunfire with an unidentified male in the city's northeast section, police said.
Angel A. Ortega, 18, was found hiding behind a home in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street after police responded to reports of two males shooting at each other at nearby 10th and Marion streets about 12:40 p.m.
Police said they recovered a handgun on the ground near where Ortega was found. It had been reported stolen in Reading by its owner.
Investigators said they reviewed security camera images from a corner store and determined Ortega had a verbal exchange with the occupants of a silver SUV that rolled through the 1000 block of Marion Street as he walked toward 10th Street.
When Ortega reached the intersection, an unidentified male got out of the vehicle and ran toward him and started shooting, police said. The footage shows Ortega pulling a handgun from his waistband and firing back at the male and the vehicle, police said.
The male from the vehicle got back into it on the passenger side and the driver kept going.
No injuries were reported.
Ortega of the 1100 block of North Ninth Street was charged with firearms-related offenses, trespassing, receiving stolen property and marijuana possession. He was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment before District Judge Tonya Butler in Reading Central Court.
Police released a security camera image of the shooter as well as the SUV. They asked anyone who can help identify the suspect to call police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.
Police Chief Richard Tornielli said in a news release that Ortega has a history of gang affiliation and involvement in prior shootings and gunfire incidents in Reading. He was recently released from supervision by Berks County Juvenile Probation Office.
The incident comes two days after District Attorney John T. Adams announced renewed patrols under the direction of the Berks County Gang Task Force to disrupt gang activity blamed for much of the recent gun violence by juveniles and young adults.
Tornielli said his department encouraged the stepping-up of the task force, which includes suburban departments as well as the county juvenile and adult probation department and county detectives.
Hours after that announcement, a 17-year-old Reading boy was shot to death at Buttonwood and North 10th streets in north Reading. No arrest has been made in that shooting, and police have given no indication of any gang-related ties to that killing.