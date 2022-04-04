18-year-old arrested after fight ends in shooting, deputies say

Orange County sheriff deputies made an arrest on Monday following a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Saturday.

The shooting happened Saturday at 4:46 p.m. at the Pointe Vista Apartments on the 5400 block on Pointe Vista Circle.

Witnesses told deputies that the shooting occurred after two men were engaged in a physical altercation.

When deputies arrived, they found 31-year-old Frantz Gustave unresponsive with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Rescue.

On Monday, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaheim Lord in connection to the deadly shooting.

Lord has been charged with first-degree murder and was booked into the Orange County Jail.

