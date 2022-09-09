18-year-old arrested for making terroristic threats online, police say

A man has been arrested after making posts that threatened violence toward people in the Memphis community, according to police.

Police said 18-year-old Reginald Williams was caught around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9.

Reginald Williams, 18, was charged with commission of act of terrorism, civil rights intimidation, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The social media threats Williams allegedly made came just a day after a 19-year-old went on a shooting spree in the city, killing four people and leaving three others injured.

Williams’ threats, according to police, specifically targeted events occurring in the City of Memphis.

Along with Memphis Police, investigators with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, the Office of Homeland Security and the Memphis FBI worked to bring in Williams who police said has five prior arrests.

