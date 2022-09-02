18-year-old arrested in Manitowoc after killing Canada goose with a pickup truck

MANITOWOC - An 18-year-old man from the Manitowoc area has been arrested after he killed a Canada goose with his pickup truck in a church parking lot, according to a police report from the Manitowoc Police Department.

Police said an officer responded to a bystander's report of a white pickup truck hitting a flock of Canada geese at around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in the parking lot at Faith Evangelical Free Church, 2201 S. 42nd St.

The truck fled the scene by the time police arrived, but the officer found a "large number of feathers" and a dead Canada goose in the parking lot.

Authorities obtained the church's video surveillance footage on Aug. 30, according to the report. The video revealed the truck driver turned and accelerated aggressively in the parking lot.

Police said the driver seems to have intentionally aimed his vehicle toward the flock.

One goose was run over by the front and rear driver tires.

Police tracked down the driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man from the Manitowoc area. The man said he and his friends were "messing around" and trying to drift in the parking lot with his truck. He also said he meant to scare away the geese with his truck, not kill them.

The 18-year-old, who the report said cooperated with authorities, was arrested Sept. 1 and taken to the Manitowoc County Jail. He faces possible felony charges for mistreating animals, as well as charges for disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

The Herald Times Reporter does not publish the names of those arrested until they have been charged with a crime in court.

