An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old on Monday night.

The shooting took place at about 9:30 p.m. at 8565 Old Percival Road in a mobile home park in Columbia.

Witnesses said a man confronted the 17-year-old near the playground and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrested Tuesday night at his home was Henry Sanchez, who also lives in the mobile home park.