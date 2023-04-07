18-year-old arrested in Pottsville after car reported stolen

Apr. 6—A man was arrested after Pottsville police received a report of a stolen car on March 29.

Police said Robert Porter, of Pottsville, reported his 2003 Toyota Corolla was stolen from the 300 block of South Centre Street.

The car was seen in the 800 block of Vine Street on Saturday. As officers were attempting to make contact with someone at a residence in that area, two people fled on foot from the front of the home.

The pair was apprehended a short time later in the 800 block of West Race Street after a foot pursuit, police said.

As a result, police said Gavin P. Krauskopf, 18, formerly of Easton, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both felonies.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley, Pottsville, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $20,000 straight cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. April 17 before Reiley.

The second person, a 16-year-old boy reported to be a runaway from a juvenile facility, was not charged. The boy was remanded to the custody of Schuylkill County Children & Youth Services, police said.